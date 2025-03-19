Chiranjeevi calls Sunita Williams’ journey a ‘true blue blockbuster’

Megastar Chiranjeevi was among the first to welcome NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore back to Earth after their unexpected 286-day stay in space. Calling their journey a “true blue blockbuster,” the actor celebrated their safe return, describing their experience as nothing short of an epic thriller.

Williams and Wilmore, who were originally spending just eight days in space, finally made it back on Wednesday (Indian time) aboard SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission, splashing down off the coast of Florida. The duo stranded aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for nearly ten months due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

Advertisement

Taking to social media, Chiranjeevi praised the astronauts’ resilience and the teams who brought them home: “Welcome back to Earth, Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore! Historic and heroic ‘home’ coming!!! Went for eight days to space and returned after 286 days, after an astonishing 4,577 orbits around Earth! Your story is unmatchably dramatic, utterly nerve-wracking, unbelievably nail-biting thriller, and the greatest adventure ever. A true blue blockbuster!! More power to you!!!”

Advertisement

WELCOME BACK TO EARTH

Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore !! HISTORIC & HEROIC ‘HOME’ COMING!!!

Went for 8 Days to Space & Returned after 286 Days, after an Astonishing 4577 orbits around earth ! Your Story is Unmatchably Dramatic, Utterly Nerve – Wracking , Unbelievably… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 19, 2025

He also lauded NASA and SpaceX for ensuring their safe return.

Bollywood actor R. Madhavan also shared his excitement on Instagram, calling Williams’ return a blessing: “Welcome back to Earth, our dear dear Sunita Williams. Our prayers have been answered… So wonderful to see you safe and smiling. After more than 260 uncertain days in space, this is all God’s grace and millions of praying souls’ prayers being answered. Great job, all at #SpaceXFalcon9 #NASA and the entire crew. God bless you.”

Williams and Wilmore’s journey turned into an unplanned endurance test when Starliner, the spacecraft meant to bring them back, encountered propulsion issues. With no immediate way home, they had to wait until another crew arrived at the ISS before they could return safely.

Their prolonged stay in space became a global talking point, raising concerns about space travel reliability and fueling debates over spacecraft safety.

Now back on Earth, Williams and Wilmore have begun a 45-day rehabilitation program to help their bodies adjust to gravity after nearly a year in microgravity.