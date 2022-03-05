NIA registers UAPA case after recovery of high quality fake Indian currency

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against a fake Indian currency smuggler after the currency seizure from him was found to be of high quality.

The counter-terrorism agency said today fake currency worth Rs 10 lakh and 175 grams of gold worth Rs 8.50 lakh were seized from one Md Shahjan at Terminal-3 of the IGI Airport, Delhi.

A forensic examination of the fake currency revealed it to be high quality and sections 16 & 18 of UAPA were invoked in the case.

Two persons were already arrested in the case by the NIA. The initial investigation against one of them, Abdul Wahid @ Saddam, revealed that he is an active member of a gang involved in the smuggling of FICNs (Fake Indian Currency Notes) and gold into India.

He was produced before a Special NIA Court in Delhi after his arrest yesterday. Further investigation in the case is on. Abdul Wahid belongs to district Sant Kabir Nagar in Uttar Pradesh and was staying in Delhi.