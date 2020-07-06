The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a charge sheet against six persons, including suspended Jammu and Kashmir Deputy SP Davinder Singh, in a special NIA court in Jammu.

Others named are Naveed Mushtaq alias Naveed Babu, Irfan Shafi Mir, Rafi Rather, Tanveer Ahmad Wani, and Syed Irfan.

Davinder Singh is held in Kathua jail at Heeranagar in Jammu division. He was arrested by the police on January 11 on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway when he was transporting two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists — Naveed Babu and Rafi Ahmad Rather — and a law school dropout Irfan Shafi Mir to Jammu.

Naveed’s brother Irfan was arrested on January 23 for his alleged role in the conspiracy while Wani came under the scanner for allegedly giving money to Naveed, a former Special Police Officer of J&K who had joined the terror ranks.

After the arrest of Singh, initial investigations were done by the J&K police before the case was handed to the NIA.

Police had said that the two terrorists and the lawyer had planned to travel to Pakistan.

Singh was earlier shifted from Srinagar to Jammu on a transit remand where an NIA team questioned him. After his arrest by the J&K police, multiple raids were conducted at his residence in Srinagar.

An NIA press statement said that its investigation revealed that the accused were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by the Pakistan-based terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen and Pakistani state ato commit violent acts and to wage war against India.

“The investigation has revealed that Pakistan-based leadership of Hizbul Mujahideen, namely Sayeed Salahudeen, Amir Khan, HM deputy chief, Khursheed Alam, operational head of Hizbul, Nazar Mehmood, financial head of Hizbul, and others along with Pakistani establishment is extending support to the cadres and commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen based in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The investigation also revealed that accused Irfan Shafi Mir @ Advocate not only met Hizbul leadership in Pakistan but also met Umar Cheema, Ahshan Chaudhary, Sohail Abbas and others of ISI of Pakistan and he was tasked to identify and activate the new hawala channels for transfer of money for sustaining terrorist activities in the Kashmir Valley,” the statement said.

The statement said that investigation also revealed that certain officials of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were in constant touch with Mir alias Advocate, who was provided funds to organize seminars in J&K to mobilize the masses against the government of India.

Mir also used to receive instructions and money from Pakistan High Commission and also facilitated the visa applications for number of Kashmiris for their visit to Pakistan.

“Accused Davinder Singh was also in touch with certain officials of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi through secure social media platforms. Investigation revealed that he was being groomed by Pakistani officials for obtaining sensitive information. Investigation has revealed that ex-Constable Naveed Babu had deserted police along with certain weapons and was responsible for various killings, including incidents of terror in which labourers and truck drivers were killed after the abrogation of Article 370 from J&K.

“Naveed Babu had made efforts to recruit gullible Muslims youths to join cadre of Hizbul Mujahideen. He was also receiving funds from LoC traders. Tanveer Ahmad Wani, who was an ex-President of LoC Traders Association, was providing him funds with the help of other traders based in PoK.

“Investigation has also revealed that the accused were obtaining weapons and ammunition from across the border with the help of arms smugglers and accused Davinder Singh. These weapons were later used for terrorist activities,” the statement added.

It said investigation has further revealed that in February 2019, in order to shield HM commander Syed Naveed Mushtaq from the heightened surveillance of security agencies, accused Davinder Singh, a serving DySP of J&K Police, along with Irfan Shafi Mir alias Advocate and Syed Irfan Ahmad, arranged safe shelter for him and his associate in Jammu. Accused Davinder Singh used his own vehicle for the movement of HM terrorists and also assured them help in procuring weapons.

“Investigation has further brought on record that the Pakistani establishment has been devising all possible ways and means to fund, arm and sustain the terrorist activities of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen. Further investigation in the case is continuing against arrested accused Tariq Ahmad Mir and others in the case,” the statement said.

Singh was posted with the anti-hijacking wing of Jammu & Kashmir Police in Srinagar, and was part of the security staff that had received a group of foreign diplomats who visited Kashmir.

On June 19, a Delhi court had granted bail to Davinder Singh in a terror case after the Delhi Police failed to file a charge sheet against him and co-accused within the stipulated time period.