NIA crackdown on newly-floated terrorist outfits across Kashmir

In a crackdown on newly-floated terrorist outfits across the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seized incriminating literature and several digital devices.

These outfits are reportedly involved in triggering sticky bombs, magnetic bombs, IEDs and also dropping arms, ammunition and narcotics through drones.

The searches were conducted at three locations in the Kashmir valley, in the residential premises of sympathizers, cadres, hybrid terrorists and Over Ground Workers (OGWS) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several proscribed Pakistan-backed terror outfits, such as Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, etc.

NIA spokesman said that the day-long raids and searches were conducted at locations in Srinagar and Budgam districts, as part of the ongoing NIA investigations into the activities of the recently formed terrorist groups, including The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers and PAAF.

A total of 51 locations have been searched in recent days in connection with the terror conspiracy case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU), which was registered suo moto by NIA on 21 June last year.

The case relates to hatching of a conspiracy, both physical and in cyber space, and plans by the proscribed terrorist organisations to unleash violent terrorist attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms etc. The plans are part of a larger conspiracy to carry out acts of terror and violence, by radicalising local youth and mobilising overground workers, to disturb the peace and communal harmony of J&K.

Cadres and workers of the newly formed organisations have been found to be involved in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs, magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances and arms, ammunition, etc. They are spreading activities relating to terror, violence and subversion in J&K, as per NIA investigations.

Investigations have further revealed that Pak-based operatives are using drones to deliver arms and ammunition, explosives, narcotics etc. to their operatives and cadres in the Kashmir valley. These operatives are using the social media to connect with the cadres and workers in India.