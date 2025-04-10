Security tightened at NIA HQ, Patiala House Court ahead of Tahawwur Rana’s arrival

Security arrangements have been intensified at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters and Patiala House Court in the national capital ahead of the arrival of Tahawwur Rana, the key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Rana, a 64-year-old Pakistan-born Canadian national and a close associate of David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, is being extradited from the United States to face trial in India for his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks that claimed 166 lives and left hundreds injured.

Sources said the extradition is being directly overseen by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, along with top officials from the NIA and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

A tight security cordon has been established, with paramilitary forces and Delhi Police personnel deployed across strategic locations, including the NIA headquarters in South Delhi.

Additionally, senior police officials have been personally reviewing the arrangements on-site.

In a precautionary move, Gate No. 2 of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Metro Station — located adjacent to the NIA headquarters — was closed for public access. The gate, which had been open since morning, was later shut due to heightened security concerns.

Officials confirmed that a special chartered flight carrying Rana departed from the US on April 9. Upon landing in Delhi, Rana will be immediately taken into custody by the NIA, which is coordinating the extradition along with the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

Rana, who is believed to have had close ties with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, faces multiple serious charges under Indian law. These include criminal conspiracy, waging war against the Government of India, murder, forgery, and violations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

After his arrival, Rana is likely to be lodged in a high-security ward at Delhi’s Tihar Jail and produced before a Delhi court shortly after. However, officials from the Mumbai Police have stated that they are yet to receive formal communication regarding Rana’s transfer to the city.