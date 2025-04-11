Bankura blast: NIA seizes 600 kg of Ammonium Nitrate

The National Investigation Agency while investigating a Bankura blast seized 600 kg Ammonium Nitrate, along with other explosives raiding three locations in Bengal adjacent Dhanbad last evening.

The NIA sleuths from Kolkata, based on a tip-off raided three locations in Nirsa, Chirkunda in Dhanbad and seized the large cache of illegally stacked explosives kept in 50 boxes at an abandoned warehouse in Boria village under Kalubathan police outpost there and detained one person named Sanjay Sharma as yet, the officials said. Also, a substantial number of gelatin sticks used for blasting in coal and stone mines were recovered.

Advertisement

The NIA actually was chasing one Amarjeet Sharma, who gave a slip and his brother Sanjay was detained. The NIA officials claimed that the tip-off was gathered in connection to a Bankura blast that’d killed a youth.

Advertisement

The death of a person on a motorcycle on 31 August, 2024 in an explosion in Saltora, Bankura had triggered off political sensation after the Leader of Opposition, in his X – handle post demanded a NIA probe into this.

Joydeb Mondal (47) of Jhanka village in Saltora allegedly was carrying explosives in a bag, which somehow exploded near Lapahari village nearby that left the youth critically injured and charred. He succumbed to his wounds while being shifted to the Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital.

After local MLA, Chandana Bauri shared a video of the incident claiming that the youth was involved in trafficking of explosives from the local stone mines, state’s Leader of Opposition, Subhendu Adhikari in his X-handle had demanded an NIA probe into the incident. Bauri alleged: “The police was trying to shield the incident as unauthorised transportation of explosives have become common in the area.” The youth’s leg and a hand were amputated.