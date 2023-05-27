NIA court in MP sends 3 with alleged ISIS links to 7-day police custody

Three persons arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on suspicion of alleged links with ISIS were on Saturday remanded to seven-day police custody by a special designated NIA court at Bhopal.

The NIA had detained around a dozen persons in raids at around 14 places late on 26 May night in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh.

According to information, a special designated NIA court judge Raghuveer Prasad Patel sent Syed Mamoor Ali, Mohammad Adil Khan and Mohammad Shahid to police custody till June 3 after the agency sought their custody for further investigations.

The Central investigation agency busted an ISIS-linked terror module with the arrest of the three persons in an intelligence-led joint operation with the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh Police.

According to sources, the NIA raided some flats and offices in the Muslim-dominated Badi Omati area of Jabalpur at around 11 pm. Raids were also carried out at Civil Lines in the town.

According to sources, the NIA detained a senior lawyer of MP High Court from the Badi Omati area. An NIA team also nabbed another person, named as Maksood Kabadi. Raids were also carried out at the residence of history-sheeter Abdul Razzaq, said sources.

The NIA team also raided the house of another senior Lawyer located in Civil Lines area, and served a notice to him to appear for interrogation. The lawyer is said to have been the advocate for underworld don Abu Salem in the past.

During the raids, the teams seized objectionable material and some weapons too, said sources.

More than a dozen officers and about 200 policemen from Bhopal and New Delhi were part of the raids. The entire areas where raids were conducted were totally cordoned off by the NIA and police.

Few days ago, the Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (MPATS) had arrested 16 youths for their alleged links with the radical Islamist group Hizb-Ut-Tahir (HuT). During investigations it had come to light that there could be possibilities of the HuT members’ connections with foreign countries from where funding was being carried out.

Consequently, the NIA has taken over the investigations in that case too from the MPATS recently.