NIA conducts raids in J’khand in Maoist attack on police

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted searches at three locations of the suspects in Khunti and Ranchi districts of Jharkhand in connection with the killing of police personnel and looting of arms and ammunition by the banned terrorist group — Communist Party of India (Maoist).

In 2019, the Jharkhand Police was attacked by CPI (Maoist) terrorists at Kukru Haat in Saraikela-Kharsawan district.

During the attack, five police personnel were killed and their arms and ammunition were looted.

A case was lodged with the Tiruldih police station and later on the NIA took over the probe in 2020.

“The searches conducted on Wednesday have led to seizure of digital devices, illegal weapons, and various incriminating documents and other materials,” a police official said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.