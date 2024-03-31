Priyanka lists INDIA bloc’s five demands, including the release of Kejriwal, Soren

Listing out five demands on behalf of the INDIA bloc at a rally at Ramlila Maidan here, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded an immediate release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

In a show of solidarity with Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam, the leaders of the INDIA bloc held a massive rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.

In her address during the INDIA bloc mega “Loktantra Bachao” (Save Democracy) rally, the Congress general secretary said, “I think they (the BJP) are trapped in illusion. I want to remind them of a thousand-year-old tale and its message. When Lord Ram was fighting for the truth, He did not have power or resources, he did not even have a chariot. Ravan had a chariot, resources, an army, and gold. Lord Ram had the truth, hope, faith, modesty, patience, and courage…”

“INDIA Alliance has a five-point demand,” she declared.

The Congress leader announced the demands to underline the imperative “need for a level playing field in the electoral process”. She said the Election Commission must ensure a fair and unbiased electoral environment, free from any undue influence.

“The poll body is urged to halt any politically motivated investigation by the enforcement agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which could potentially manipulate the electoral outcome,” she said.

The Congress leader demanded an immediate release of prominent opposition figures, Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren, who have been arrested, ensuring their participation in the democratic process.

She also demanded the cessation of “endeavour aimed at financially crippling political parties during the electoral period, ensuring their ability to function effectively”.

Under the Supreme Court directives, the fifth demand that she made was the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe BJP’s alleged involvement in cases of money laundering and extortion.

The rally was called by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) whose leader, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has been in custody ever since he was arrested by the ED on March 21.