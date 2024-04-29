NIA chief, DG J&K Police discuss strategy to demolish support structure of terror outfits

Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Sadanand Vasant Date, and the J&K DGP RR Swain on Monday discussed the strategy to combat terrorism and counter the support structures of terror outfits across the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir.

The NIA DG visited the police headquarters here and closely interacted with Swain and other senior officers.

During the interaction, the officers underlined the need to further strengthen the collaborative efforts in investigations to combat terrorism and counter the support structures that aid and abet such nefarious activities and devise more effective measures by giving thrust on effective investigations, a police spokesman said.

The officers focused on exploring opportunities and launching initiatives to ensure sustainable support, resources, and coordination between the J&K Police and the NIA. This collaborative approach is expected to bolster investigative efficiency further and enhance the overall efficacy of the anti-terrorism campaign.

The initiative of capacity building programme between the NIA and the J&K Police was also discussed, the spokesman said.

ADGP (Headquarters/Coordination) PHQ MK Sinha, ADGP Law & Order Vijay Kumar, ADGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain, ADGP CID Nitish Kumar, IGP NIA, Vijay Sakhare, DIG NIA Amit Kumar and SP NIA Jammu Sandeep Chaudhary were present during the interaction.