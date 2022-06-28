Dinkar Gupta takes charge as NIA chief

Dinkar Gupta, a 1987 batch Punjab cadre IPS officer, on Monday took over charge as Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Yogesh Chandra Modi’s successor, Gupta, will lead the NIA through March 31st, 2024.

He was serving as Chairman of the Punjab Police Housing Corporation while serving as the previous DGP of the Punjab Police. He was searching for a position at the Central level after serving as DGP Punjab for two years and seven months.

Gupta joined the organization when it was conducting important investigations into many incidents, including the Antilia bomb fear case.

(with inputs from IANS)