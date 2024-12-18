NIA chargesheets two aides of BKI terrorist Lakhbir Singh in Punjab terror conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted two close aides of designated individual terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias ‘Landa’ of the proscribed outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in a Punjab terror conspiracy case.

The agency said on Wednesday that Jaspreet Singh alias Jass, who belongs to the Ferozepur district of Punjab, and Baljeet Singh alias Rana Bhai of the Badwani district in Madhya Pradesh, were chargesheeted on Tuesday before the NIA Special Court in Mohali, Punjab.

The NIA found that Jass is an important on-ground operative of Landa and his associate Pattu Khaira, while Rana Bhai was involved in supplying weapons to members of the Lakhbir Landa gang and other gangsters.

During the probe, it came out that Jass was involved in Landa’s drug smuggling and extortion network aimed at generating funds for BKI.

Baljeet was involved in manufacturing weapons locally, and using the social media to supply them to operatives of the Landa gang. He was one of the various weapons suppliers with whom the terrorists had tied up across the country for supply of arms and ammunition, the NIA said.

The agency has seized arms and ammunition, narcotics, money, digital devices and other incriminating articles from the accused during its course of investigation.

Further investigation in the case is underway.