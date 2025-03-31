‘Donkey route’: NIA arrests accused involved in human trafficking to US

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Sunday that the agency has arrested a key accused involved in illegally sending to the US, a human trafficking victim, through the ‘donkey route’.

The agency said that the victim was deported back to India earlier this month.

Advertisement

“Gagandeep Singh @ Goldie of Tilak Nagar, New Delhi, was nabbed from the national capital in connection with the case RC-04/2025/NIA/DLI, in which the victim, hailing from Tarn Taran district of Punjab, was sent to the US via the infamous donkey route in December 2024,” the agency informed.

Advertisement

NIA investigations have revealed that Goldie, who did not possess any licence/legal permit/registration for sending persons abroad, had used the donkey route and sent the victim to the US via Spain, Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico.

“Donkers/associates of Goldie had even beaten up and exploited the victim, besides snatching the dollars he was carrying, during the arduous journey,” NIA investigations further revealed.

The central investigating agency said that the victim had paid around Rs 45 lakh to the accused agent for the illegal immigration.

“The victim was deported to India by the US authorities on 15th February and had thereafter filed the complaint against the accused agent,” the NIA.

It further added that the case was originally registered by the Punjab Police and taken over by NIA on 13th March.