BJP state chief demands NIA probe into Dholahat blast

Union minister of state for education Sukanta Majumdar today said that he would urge Union home minister Amit Shah to order an NIA investigation into the gas cylinder and firecracker blast in Dholahat, Patharpratima, which killed eight members of a family.

Speaking to reporters at Bagdogra Airport, Majumdar alleged that North 24-Parganas has “completely fallen under the control of jihadis” under the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamul Congress (TMC) government and South 24-Parganas is “heading the same way.”

“Entire West Bengal is sitting on a pile of bombs and explosives. After returning to Delhi, I will write to home minister Amit Shah, demanding an investigation to determine whether Jamaat, Bangladeshi groups, or anti-India forces are behind this incident,” he added.

Mr Majumdar accused the TMC of inciting communal violence to polarise voters ahead of elections.

“Mamata Banerjee herself wants polarisation politics,” he alleged.

“Muslims are naturally polarised, while Hindus in Bengal, from Jyoti Basu and Buddhadeb Bhattacharya to even MP Saugata Roy, who fled East Bengal, have become ‘secular.’ Now, she desperately seeks this division for political gain.”

On the issue of Ram Navami, Mr Majumdar declared that if the BJP comes to power, grand celebrations would be held on Kolkata’s Red Road.

“I urge Hindus in West Bengal to unite on the occasion of Ram Navami,” he said, adding, “This is the final battle for the survival of Hindus in the state.”