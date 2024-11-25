NHRC notice on misuse of artificial intelligence

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought replies from the Union Ministries of Electronics and Information Technology, Science & Technology on measures to stop misuse of Artificial intelligence (AI).

The top rights panel recently passed an order after taking cognizance of a petition filed by human rights lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy in this regard.

The petition sought NHRC’s intervention on the misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) stating that such misuse is leading to violation of rights to health, life and liberty.

“The issues raised by the human rights activist are of a serious concern, as the innocent people are being cheated and exploited by the criminal mind persons with the help of modern technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI). From the official website of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, it can be seen that the Ministry vide publication dated 11.11.2024 has invited ‘Call for project proposals in Cyber Security’ by 12.12.2024. However, the issues raised in the complaint require a broader consideration and appropriate legislations” the NHRC said in its order.

The petition cited instances of sexual exploitation of girls/women in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh where seven tribal girls were allegedly subjected to gang rape by the accused as they called the victims by cloning of voice with the help of Artificial intelligence (AI). The accused used voice changing app, posing him as a woman professor, and thereafter, three males raped the 7 tribal girls with promise of issue them scholarship.

Citing instances of digital fraud whereby several persons’ hard earned money are lost and the critical database of the nation remains under constant threat , Tripathy sought for the intervention of the NHRC to recommend the Center and State Governments to formulate policies regarding the Digital platforms including the Policies for the Artificial Intelligence. He also requested the Commission to take the issues of misuse of AI urgently to save basic human rights of the people.