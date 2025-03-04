Nepalese student’s death case at Odisha’s KIIT varsity: NHRC orders on-the-spot probe

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) ordered a high-level probe into the death of a Nepalese student and subsequent eviction of students of the Himalayan nation from Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University.

The apex right panel, taking note of a petition filed by local resident Ashutosh B, issued a direction in this regard on Monday.

“The Commission directed the Director General (Investigation) to assign a team of officers/ officials from the Investigation Division and Law Division of the Commission to conduct an on-spot inquiry at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, under the provisions of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 and to submit their inquiry report to the Commission by March 10, 2025”, the order stated.

“Considering the seriousness of the matter, the Commission directs the Registrar (Law) to proceed for inquiry in KIIT University, Bhubaneswar to conduct an on spot inquiry along with team consisting two officers from Investigation Division, one not below the rank of SSP and one officer/official from Law Division and submit its inquiry report to the Commission by 10th March, 2025,” it stated.

The complainant alleged that a Nepali student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University, had faced harassment by her named ex-boyfriend, Advik Srivastava, and that the university’s International Relations Office (IRO) had neglected her complaints, contributing to her tragic suicide, the order mentioned.

Protests by Nepali students seeking justice were met with verbal abuse, threats, and physical assault by KIIT officials and security guards. Additionally, the complainant accused Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) of exploiting tribal children, violating their human rights, and engaging in illegal land acquisitions. A 2017 Child Welfare Committee report revealed poor living conditions at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), including overcrowding, unclean facilities, and lack of basic amenities, the order quoting the contents of the petition noted.

The complainant urged the commission to take action against KIIT officials, including founder Achyuta Samanta, for their failure to address harassment complaints and their involvement in the exploitation of tribal students, according to the NHRC order uploaded on the Commission’s website.

Around 2000 foreign students from 65 countries are enrolled in KIIT, which is widely regarded as one of the premier private universities in the country. Sizable bulks of the foreign students are from the Himalayan nation. The varsity has an overall roll strength of 40,000 students, including those from foreign countries. Allegations of grabbing of 12 acre-patch government land were earlier leveled against the private university founded by former BJD MP Samanta.

A 20-year-old engineering student from Nepal was found dead in her hostel room on 16 February, triggering widespread student unrest.

The visuals of students of Nepal being forcibly evicted from the university hostel and being manhandled later went viral on social media platforms, drawing outrage from several quarters, including the Nepal PM and diplomats of the neighbouring country.

A visibly embarrassed Odisha Government later constituted a high-level inquiry fact-finding committee to probe the incident, which the Government described as ‘most unfortunate’. The governmental inquiry into the KIIT episode is still in progress, and its findings are yet to be made public.