Justice in remote areas: NHRC seeks ATR from Centre

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Union Ministry for Law and Justice on the alleged denial of justice to the people living in the country’s remote areas of India.

The apex rights panel passed the order in response to a petition filed by Human Rights Lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy. He underscored the need for providing speedy justice for the people.

Advertisement

He suggested establishment of a “Justice Ambulance” initiative to provide immediate, on-the-ground legal assistance to individuals in rural, remote, and economically disadvantaged areas. This mobile aid service would offer various services, including free legal counsel, awareness campaigns, referral services, assistance with documentation, and emergency legal intervention.

Advertisement

Stating that justice remains a pipe dream for the people living in remote areas and financially weak, Tripathy sought the intervention of the NHRC for ensuring Justice Ambulance in each and every district in India to operate on a scheduled basis. The Justice Ambulance would cover remote areas in collaboration with NGOs and local agencies, helping bridge the gap in access to justice and empowering marginalised communities, such as women, children, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and minorities, to seek justice and exercise their rights.

The NHRC, taking note of the petition, observed that “there is an urgent need and scope for taking initiatives for speedy hearing of the grievances and providing justice to the people at door step”.

Accordingly, the NHRC sought an ATR from the Ministry for consideration and comments expeditiously within a period of 15 days treating the matter as urgent.