NHRC seeks ATR from Odisha govt on scam in old-age pension

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Odisha government on the alleged disbursal of old-age pension social security scheme to ineligible beneficiaries in the Kendrapara and Jajpur districts.

The apex rights panel, taking cognizance of a petition filed by human rights lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, asked the Principal Secretary of the Odisha government to looked into the allegations made in the complaint and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within four weeks for perusal of the Commission.

Advertisement

The complaint alleges that the welfare scheme related to the old-age pension has been grossly misused by the people with connections and influence in Odisha.

Advertisement

It further alleged that many people who were not old but taking advantage of their old age pension, especially in Kendrapara’s Aul block and the Binjharpur block of Jajpur district, Odisha.

The complainant also alleged that without proper verification many youths in Odisha, below 60 years, are beneficiaries of the old age pension scheme whereas there are instances of worthy senior citizens still not covered under the old age pension scheme.

The commission seeks compliance of an Action Taken Report to be sent to the Commission within 4 weeks, an order stated on Monday.