NHRC notice to UP govt over torture of woman by police in Lalitpur

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over the reported stripping and assault of a woman by police personnel in Lalitpur.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

The NHRC has also sought a report on action taken against the responsible police officer and any relief granted to the victim by the authorities. Reportedly, the woman was working as a domestic help at the residence of a police officer and was beaten on the allegations of a theft in the house.

“The Commission has observed that the contents of the media reports if true, raise serious issue of violation of human right to the victim. The Police Officer and his family have not only misused their position but also subjected the victim to physical torture and cruelty”, said the commission in a statement.

Reportedly, on May 2, the victim was locked in a room by the wife of the police officer who came along with a lady Inspector and started interrogating her regarding a theft in the house.

“Besides beating her brutally, they also subjected her to water cannon and electric shocks to force her accept the allegations. Later, sensing that the matter may snowball into a controversy, she was called to the Mehrauli police station where the police personnel tried to project the matter as a dispute with her husband and also initiated action against him for disturbing peace”, said NHRC.