NHRC notice on electrocution death during Rath Yatra in Odisha

The electrocution of a devotee and injury caused to several others during the Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra on 1 July at a village in the Balasore district has come under the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)’s scrutiny.

Acting on a complaint by a rights activist and lawyer, Radhakanta Tripathy, the rights panel, in a recent order, has sought an action taken report (ATR) from the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police, Balasore and Secretary, Power of the State government.

The mishap had occurred during the pulling of the chariot at Gudikhala Mutt under Basta police station jurisdiction of the Balasore district. A devotee died in the incident while eight others were critically injured as the chariot came in contact with 11 KV live wires.

Tripathy, in the complaint, alleged that the tragic incident occurred solely due to the negligence and failure on part of officials of authorities concerned to elevate the 11 KV line in view of the Rath Yatra. Precious human life could have been saved if the authorities had not erred in their duty.

The apex rights panel sought response from the civil and police administration of Balasore district and State’s energy department within four weeks.