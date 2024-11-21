NHRC empowers APSHRC to address State-Specific Human Rights challenges

A three-day training programme for the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC), organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), concluded here today. Twelve officers from APSHRC, including Acting Chairperson Bamang Tago and Secretary Ibom Tao, participated in the event.

In her address, NHRC Acting Chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural diversity and unique human rights challenges, emphasising the importance of capacity-building for the newly established APSHRC, founded in 2023. She commended the hands-on training for fostering collective reflection on the shared mission of upholding justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, the core principles enshrined in India’s Constitution.

Sayani applauded the active engagement of APSHRC officials, stressing that the training equips them with tools to safeguard the dignity and rights of the state’s citizens.

NHRC Secretary General Bharat Lal reiterated the importance of sensitivity and responsiveness in addressing human rights violations. He expressed hope that APSHRC would leverage the insights gained from the programme to address critical issues such as human trafficking and drug addiction.

Lal drew a metaphorical parallel, suggesting that just as the sun rises first in Arunachal Pradesh, the APSHRC could illuminate the path for other state human rights commissions (SHRCs).

APSHRC Acting Chairperson Bamang Tago acknowledged the training’s value in preparing the Commission to tackle the unique challenges faced by the state due to its topography and socio-economic conditions. He emphasised the importance of practical learning and collaboration with the state government to enhance awareness and address human rights concerns collectively.

The programme included sessions on key aspects of human rights institution functioning, such as complaint management, spot inquiries, international engagement, outreach, and media strategies. Joint Secretary Devendra Kumar Nim underscored the importance of equipping participants with knowledge and strategies to protect the rights of all individuals, particularly marginalised communities.