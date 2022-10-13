NGT slaps 900 cr penalty on Delhi gov: Congress blames AAP, BJP of inaction

After the National Green Tribunal (NGT) slapped a Rs 900 crore penalty on the Delhi Government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for not clearing the three landfills (Ghazipur, Bhalaswa, Narela), Anil Bhardwaj, ex-MLA and chairman of the communications department of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) said, slapping of such a penalty on the Arvind Kejriwal government speaks volumes of the corruption, inaction and incompetence on the part of the Delhi Government and the MCD, as they have not taken any step to eradicate this shameful sight from the capital.

Bhardwaj further added the Kejriwal government and the MCD only indulged in verbal battles without doing anything constructive in the past 8 years to clear these garbage dumping grounds, and as a result, the three landfills have a combined garbage pile of 300 lakh metric tons.

Bhardwaj said that the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) had pointed out a Rs 38155 crore deficit in the Delhi budget, and the NGT penalty will further push Delhiites into a heavy debt trap. He said that due to the incompetence of the MCD and the Delhi Government, 152 acres of public land have been consumed by garbage piles.

Due to these landfills, people living in the surrounding areas have been undergoing terrible health problems, including breathing problems and lung disease, and their complaints have fallen on deaf ears, as neither the Kejriwal Government, nor the MCD had bothered to hear their woes, added DPCC chairman.

Anil Bhardwaj accused the government of not complying with the order of NGT as in July 2019, the NGT had directed the Delhi Government to clear the landfills but 38 months after its direction, only 59 lakh tons of garbage have been removed. He said that in the present pace, it will take at least 12 years for the Delhi Government and the MCD to flatten these landfills, though thousands of crores have been squandered in the name of clearing these landfills by the BJP and AAP governments.