New model for small investors of road construction projects on anvil

The Central government is coming up with a new model for small investors to invest in road construction projects in the country. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said, on Tuesday, that this investment model is for small investors, people of low and middle income group.

Under the new scheme, the capital market will be approached next month to raise funds for the projects.

Giving information about this, the Union minister said, “We are preparing a new model for small investors to invest in infrastructure projects. We will soon list the invitees on the stock market so that retail investors can invest. We are providing an opportunity to common people including poor and middle class people to invest in infrastructure projects with an assured monthly return of 7 to 8 percent.”

Nitin Gadkari said the investment limit for the retail investors will be Rs 10 lakh while there will be an assured return of 7-8 percent on their investment. Initially, there will be an investment opportunity for four road projects.

He also talked about the decreasing the rate of bank interest on the deposits. The small and middle class investors will benefit a lot from this model. “This is important because banks have reduced interest on deposits and this is a problem for retirees,” he said.

Nitin Gadkari talked about the expansion of the network of National Highways in the country and said that it is time for the country to expand the network of National Highways and it will be taken to 2 lakh km before the end of 2024.

The Union Minister said that 90 percent of the passenger traffic in the country is on the roads. He also talked about various models of construction of road projects which include Build Operate Transfer, Hybrid Annuity Model, Engineering Procurement and Construction and Toll Operate Transfer model.