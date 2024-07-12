MLA requests Nitin Gadkari to reconsider flyover design in Siliguri

A prominent group of citizens, led by local merchants, in Matigara of Siliguri has demanded that the Union ministry of road transport and highways modify its plans for the current construction of a flyover as part of the proposed elevated highway from Balason to Sevoke.

The group recently had a meeting with the Member of Legislative Assembly representing Matigara-Naxalbari, where they presented a joint petition in support of constructing an elevated flyover. This would allow them to access the basement area of the flyover.

This petition highlighted various issues faced by the local community, including concerns from hundreds of students attending schools in the area.

After receiving this petition, MLA Anandamay Barman wrote to Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari in support of the citizens’ demands. Barman, who represents Naxalbari-Matigara for the BJP, has urged Gadkari to reconsider the decision to construct a flyover has no underpass and is completely obstructed from both sides for the Balason-Sevoke Elevated Highway Corridor that is currently being built on Asian Highway-2 in Siliguri.

Barman also noted that Matigara hosts a popular weekly market where people from all over Darjeeling district and nearby areas come to trade. Additionally, there are several secondary and higher secondary schools as well as three reputable English-medium schools located in Matigara.

Furthermore, as a rapidly developing rural town with a major shopping centre at its City Centre, Barman believes that the present design of the flyover would only worsen traffic congestion. In light of these issues, Barman has requested that Gadkari consider constructing an elevated flyover at least from Mayadevi Club to Matigara Hirasundari High School following requests made by local residents for their greater benefit.