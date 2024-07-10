Jaishankar to host BIMSTEC counterparts for retreat in Delhi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will host his counterparts for the 2nd BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in New Delhi on 11-12 July.

The retreat will present an opportunity to the foreign ministers of the BIMSTEC countries to discuss, in an informal setting, avenues to broaden and deepen cooperation across various sectors including in the fields of security, connectivity, trade and investment, people-to-people contacts etc, in the Bay of Bengal region and littoral, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The first edition of the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Retreat was held in Bangkok on 17 July 2023.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), brings together seven countries of South and South East Asia for multifaceted cooperation. The seven countries are India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Myanmar.

