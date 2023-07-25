New criteria make Laadli Behna Yojana more inclusive

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said from Tuesday, fresh registrations for the ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’ have begun with changes in the eligibility criteria.

As per the new criteria, married women between the age of 21 and 23 years, along with married women whose families own a tractor but have less than five acres of land, will also be eligible for the benefits under the scheme.

Earlier, the age limit for the scheme was kept between 23 years and 60 years. The CM had recently announced to bring down the age criteria to 21 years. Now, the eligibility age limit for the scheme is from 21 years to 60 years.

As per the initial age limit, nearly 1.25 crore women were already benefiting from the scheme and now about 18 lakh more women would benefit from the scheme due to the lowering of the age limit. The total number of beneficiaries would go up to about 1.43 crore.

The state cabinet headed by CM Chouhan had recently also approved a change in the four-wheeler criteria.

Earlier, it was decided that women whose families own a four-wheeler would not be eligible for the scheme. The cabinet, however, changed the rule and now women whose families own a tractor but less than five acres of land have also been made eligible for benefitting from the scheme.