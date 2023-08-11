Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said in Lok Sabha that the new bill on the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will completely repeal the offence of sedition. Shah introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha to replace the IPC, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act.

Speaking on the three bills in the Lower House, Amit Shah said, “Under this law, we are repealing laws like Sedition.”

“From 1860 to 2023, the country’s criminal justice system functioned as per the laws made by the British. With these three laws there will be a major change in the criminal justice system in the country,” he said.

Advertisement

“Under this Bill, we have set the goal that the conviction ratio has to be taken above 90 per cent. That is why, we have brought an important provision that the Sections which provide for 7 years or a greater jail term, under all those cases forensic team’s visit to the crime scene will be made compulsory,” Amit Shah said.

The key bills include a new penal code against mob lynching, death provision for the rape of minors and a time-bound approval to prosecute civil servants. Offences such as separatism and waging war against the country are defined as separate offences. A provision has bee brought in to try absconding criminals such as Dawood Ibrahim in absentia.

The offence of sedition was covered by the Indian Penal Code (IPC) under Section 124A.