Nepal PM Oli promises to work closely with Modi

Nepal’s new Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Monday promised to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi closely to take relations between the two countries to new heights for their mutual benefit.

Responding to Mr Modi congratulating him on assuming the high office in Nepal, he wrote on ‘X’, ”Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi, for your warm congratulations. I am committed to working closely with you to strengthen Nepal-India relations for our mutual benefit. Together, we can elevate our historic ties to new heights.”

Earlier, the Indian leader congratulated Mr Oli and expressed hope to work closely with the new PM of Nepal to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship and expand the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

In a post on ‘X’, Mr Modi wrote, “Congratulations @kpsharmaoli on your appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal. Look forward to working closely to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between our two countries and to further expand our mutually beneficial cooperation for the progress and prosperity of our peoples. @PM_nepal_”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated new Foreign Minister of Nepal Arzu Rana Deuba on taking charge of her office.

”Congratulate Arzu Rana Deuba on your appointment as the Foreign Minister of Nepal. Look forward to working with you to enhance India-Nepal multifaceted partnership,” he wrote on X.

India and Nepal enjoy excellent bilateral ties. There are close linguistic, marital, religious and cultural ties at people-to-people level between Indians and Nepalese.