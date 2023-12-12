‘Nehru gave his life for India’: Rahul Gandhi on Amit Shah remarks

Congress leader and great-grand son of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his Rajya Sabha remarks against Nehru and said that the home minister is unaware of history.

Amit Shah on Monday blamed Nehru for the problems of Kashmir. When asked about this, Gandhi said, “Pandit Nehru gave his life for India, he was in jail for years. Amit Shah is unaware of history. I cannot expect him to know history, he has the habit of rewriting it.”

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says “Pandit Nehru gave his life for India, he was in jail for years. Amit Shah is unaware of history. I cannot expect him to know history, he has the habit of rewriting it…” pic.twitter.com/SRVClqloIE Advertisement — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

What Amit Shah had said in Rajya Sabha on Nehru?

While speaking in the Rajya Sabha during a discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Shah quoted a statement form Nehru in which, Shah claimed, the former prime minister “admitted to his mistake” taking the Kashmir issue to the United Nations.

“After the experience of United Nations, I have come to the conclusions that no satisfactory results can be expected from there. I considered the ceasefire decision a good one, but we could not deal with this matter well. We should have had more thoughts on the ceasefire and taken it late. Though, these are the mistakes of the past.” This quote is of Jawaharlal Nehru. Unko toh manoge ya nahi manoge ki unhone galti ki. Accept this…(Nehru himself is accepting that he did a mistake),” Shah said while quoting Nehru.

In Lok Sabha last week, Shah said that Nehru made two big mistakes – calling for a ceasefire in war against Pakistan and taking the Kashmir issue to the UN – due to which Kashmir had to suffer for many years.