Negligence in public assistance will face strict action: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued firm directives to officials, emphasizing that there must be no delay, or negligence, in addressing public grievances and assisting victims under any circumstances.

“If any negligence occurs, appropriate action will be taken against those responsible,” he stated.

While addressing public concerns during the Janata Darshan held at the Gorakhnath temple on Saturday morning, the Chief Minister instructed, “If there are any obstacles in resolving an individual’s issue, these should be identified and swiftly addressed. If any case is intentionally left unresolved at any level, the accountability of the responsible officials should be ensured.”

At the Janta Darshan, held in front of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan within the temple complex, the Chief Minister met with approximately 300 individuals, listening to their concerns.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to resolve every individual’s issue effectively, he urged the people not to worry about anything, or feel distressed.

He further instructed the administrative and police officials present to resolve public issues in a timely, fair, and efficient manner. In certain cases, he asked officers to investigate reasons behind any lack of administrative support and ensure immediate assistance for all affected individuals.

The Chief Minister directed strict legal action against those involved in land grabbing. He assured those seeking housing and other essential needs that every eligible person would benefit from government welfare schemes.

He instructed officers to ensure housing under the PM or Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana for those genuinely in need and deprived of shelter.

As in previous Janata Darshan sessions, several individuals came requesting financial assistance for medical treatment. In response, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officers to expedite the hospital’s estimate process and submit it promptly to the government, assuring that sufficient support would be provided from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund for necessary treatment.

Many women, accompanied by their young children, attended the Janata Darshan, where the Chief Minister warmly greeted them, offering chocolates along with his blessings to the children.

*CM engages in ‘Gauseva’ at the temple Gaushala*

After offering prayers to Guru Gorakhnath and paying respects at the Samadhi Sthal of his Guru, Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Gaushala within the Gorakhnath temple complex on Saturday morning.

The Chief Minister fed jaggery to the cows as part of his Gauseva. Calling some of the cows by name, he watched as they eagerly approached him, responding to his call. CM Yogi affectionately petted the cows and inquired about their health and nutrition from the Gaushala workers, providing specific instructions to ensure their well-being and care.

