NEET exam row: Delhi Cong stages protest in city

Alleging scam in the NEET-UG exam 2024, the Delhi unit of the Congress staged a protest here on Friday.

Members of the Congress under the leadership of its Delhi president Devender Yadav marched towards the BJP headquarters. However, they were stopped by the police.

Addressing the party workers, the Delhi Congress chief said, “Malpractices like paper leaks and corruption in the NEET-UG exam are putting the future of the young people under darkness.”

He said that Congress through protest was trying to wake up the “deaf and dumb” Modi government and provide justice to lakhs of students who appeared for the NEET-UG exam.

The Delhi Congress chief further said Rahul Gandhi, has been fighting against the Modi government to get “justice to youth, women, labour, farmers and other suppressed people for the past 10 years”.

Referring to Congress Lok Sabha election manifesto ‘Nyay Patra’, he said, “The Congress party, in its manifesto, had included stringent measures against paper leak to provide justice to secure the future of the youth.It was one of the guarantees of the Congress party.”

He said that Congress workers will continue to protest “till irregularities and corruption” in the competitive exams were totally wiped out.

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the ruling BJP over the NEET exam row and said youngsters were suffering because the independent education system has been “demolished and captured” by the saffron party and their parent organisation.

He demanded that strict action should be taken against the culprits at the earliest.