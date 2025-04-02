Logo

# Cities

Delhi Congress pledges revival, eyes victory in upcoming polls

The Delhi Congress convened a meeting on Wednesday with all 258 block committees, vowing to transform the party into a formidable electoral force following a surge in its vote percentage in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 2, 2025 9:25 pm

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav

During the meeting, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav emphasized the need to build a dedicated team of party workers at the booth level.

Yadav highlighted that the increase in vote share during the Assembly elections is a positive sign for the party. To reclaim its past electoral success, he announced that the party would begin its revival efforts with the upcoming MCD by-polls, for which a coordination committee has already been established.

Furthermore, the former MLA from Badli criticized the surcharge on new water and sewage connections in the city, calling it a betrayal of the people.

“The BJP government is attempting to recover its ₹1 lakh crore budget outlay for 2025-26, announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the Delhi Assembly. Imposing a fresh tax burden on the people before the government has even settled down to improve infrastructure and water supply through the Delhi Jal Board is unjust,” he stated.

