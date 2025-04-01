Congress slams AAP over CAG report on prevention of vehicular air pollution in Delhi

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Tuesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabled the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the performance of the previous government in the prevention and mitigation of vehicular air pollution in the national capital in the Assembly.

Reacting to the report, Yadav said, “The CAG report on ‘prevention of air pollution from vehicles’, tabled by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday, was a severe indictment of the inaction of the previous Kejriwal government in tackling air pollution.”

Stating that the CAG report on air pollution was only up to 2021, he demanded that a CAG audit should also be done to expose the failures upto 2024, and strong action should be taken against those who were responsible for making Delhi a toxic capital.

Pointing out that vehicular emissions and dust emanating from broken roads are two of the major reasons for Delhi’s air pollution, Yadav said, “But, the previous Kejriwal government, to shirk its own responsibility, blamed stubble burning in Punjab when Congress was in power there for Delhi’s pollution, but maintained silence on this aspect when AAP came to power there.”

The Delhi Congress chief asserted that the previous government had indulged in gimmicks like “red lights on—vechicles off”, and building a Rs 23 crore smog tower in Connaught Place, which served no purpose in addressing the capital’s toxic air.