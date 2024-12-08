NDMC organises campaign on ‘One nation, One election’

An awareness campaign centered on the theme ‘One nation, One election’ was organised at the Central Park, Connaught Place in the city, said New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Sunday.

The event which featured a live art performance by renowned and young artists was graced by NDMC Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Chahal.

Speaking on the occasion, Chahal pointed out that from “1951-52 to 1967”, elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies were conducted simultaneously. However, this practice was discontinued, leading to frequent elections, increased costs, and disruptions in governance.

Advertisement

He stated that the objective of ‘One nation, One election’ is to conduct elections for the Lok Sabha, State Assemblies, and local bodies simultaneously, ensuring cost savings, better resource management, and continuity in development work.

Expressing full support for the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chahal remarked that ‘One nation, One election’ is a crucial step toward achieving this goal. He further stated that this program served as an essential platform to raise awareness about this initiative and its benefits.

He also endorsed the Prime Minister’s vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, adding that this initiative would contribute significantly toward making India a strong and prosperous nation in the future.

During the event, several artists such as Roop Chand, Manish Kumar Gond, Brijesh Kumar and Manoj Mohanty showcased live art on the theme of ‘One nation, One election.’ The visitors admired their performances.

The event also saw enthusiastic participation from students and professors of Delhi University, legal professionals, young artists, and council officials.