NDA Govt role model for governance across world: Kanchi Shankaracharya

Jagadguru Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham on Sunday said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre is a role model for governance across the world which other countries can emulate.

He also heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said his leadership is a key factor behind India’s rise.

“The NDA government is a role model for governance across the world which other countries can emulate. With rising status and bright future, India would give fillip to global peace and India’s prosperity will contribute to global prosperity,” the Kanchi Shankaracharya said, after the Prime Minister inaugurated RJ Sankara Eye Hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

He coined an acronym for governance of the NDA government – “Narendra Damodardas ka Anushashan”, a model of governance that is focused on the safety, convenience, and well-being of the citizens.

Shankaracharya said that along with infrastructural development of the country, the government is also focused on cultural rejuvenation, citing examples of work done in Somnath and Kedarnath.

Lauding the Prime Minister, he said: “Our nation is making great strides and a key factor behind this progress is strong leadership. It is a blessing from God to have good leaders like PM Modi among us and that God is getting various great works done through him.”