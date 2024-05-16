NCW summons Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault row

The National Commission for Women on Thursday issued a notice to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar for allegedly assaulting AAP MP and former Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked Kumar to appear before it on Friday.

In its notice to Kumar, the NCW said, “The National Commission for Women had taken suo moto cognizance of the media post captioned ‘DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary of assaulting her’, wherein was reported that Swati Mailwal, Rajya Sabha MP and former DCW chief has alleged that the Private Secretary of Arvind Kejriwal had brutally assaulted her at Chief Minister’s residence.”

“The Commission in view of the above has scheduled a hearing in the matter on 17th May at 11am wherein you are required to appear before the Commission in-person. Take further notice that in default, the Commission may proceed to take such action, as it deems proper,” it said.

On Tuesday, the AAP said what happened with Maliwal was highly condemnable and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took cognizance of the matter and would take a strict action in this regard.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed it was on Monday morning that Maliwal had come to meet the AAP chief and Delhi CM at his residence, and while she was waiting in the drawing room, Kumar also entered the place and allegedly misbehaved with her.

He said that the entire information regarding the incident was given to the police by Maliwal as she called on 112 (Emergency Response Support System).