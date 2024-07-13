Delhi Police lodges FIR on alleged ‘lewd’ remarks against martyr’s widow

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the alleged lewd remark made against a martyr’s widow, official sources said on Saturday.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) confirmed the development on Saturday through a post on its social media handle on platform X, stating, “NCW has recently taken suo motu cognisance over a lewd remark made about the widow of Kirti Chakra awardee Captain Anshuman Singh. Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the matter,” the post read.

According to a police official, a complaint was received from the NCW, alleging that a Facebook profile had made extremely lewd and derogatory comment on a picture of a martyr’s widow, committing offences under Section 79 of BNS – 2023 and Section 67 of the IT Act, 2000.

The police took cognisance of the complaint, and after a preliminary examination of its contents, an FIR was registered with the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit under the Special Cell has initiated the probe.

On Monday, July 8, Monday, the NCW said that it had identified a lewd and derogatory comment allegedly made by a person based in Delhi on a photograph of the martyr’s widow.

In its communication to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, the commission had said that the alleged remark violates Section 79 of the BNS, 2023, and Section 67 of the IT Act, 2000.

The NCW also condemned the behaviour of the offender and urged the national capital’s top cop to take immediate action by the law enforcement agency in this regard.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma had sent the letter to Arora, asking him to take appropriate action in this matter. She also sought a detailed report within three days.