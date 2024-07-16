Maliwal alleged assault case: Delhi Police files chargesheet against Bibhav Kumar

The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet in a city court against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar in the Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal’s alleged assault case.

According to sources, the 1,000-page chargesheet includes statements recorded by the RS MP before the magistrate, along with statements of about 50 witnesses.

The accused, Kumar, was produced before the court virtually on Tuesday, and, while extending his judicial custody until July 30, the court also directed the Tihar Jail Superintendent to physically produce him before it on the next date of hearing.

Advertisement

The final report has been submitted under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which covers a number of sections, including 506 (criminal intimidation), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), and 509 (insult caused to the modesty of a woman by the use of any words, gestures, or object intending to do the same).

The alleged incident dates back to May 13, when a PCR call was made by Maliwal, who accused Kumar of assaulting her at the official residence of Delhi CM.

Based on this complaint, a case was filed by Maliwal at the Civil Lines police station.

Following the FIR, a medical checkup of Maliwal was done at AIIMS New Delhi.

Later, Kumar was arrested by Delhi Police on May 18 and was sent to police custody for five days, which was further extended.

Last Friday, the Delhi High Court denied bail to Kumar, keeping in mind his influential position and the potential to influence the witnesses in the case.