NCC’s maiden flight at Udhampur excites cadets

In a historical milestone for the National Cadet Corps (NCC), cadets from the newly raised 1 J&K Air Squadron NCC made their inaugural flight at Udhampur on Friday marking a significant achievement for the NCC and its growing commitment to provide dynamic training opportunities to its cadets.

The maiden flight took place at Udhampur under the aegis of NCC Directorate, Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh offering the cadets an unforgettable experience and hands-on exposure to aviation.

1 J&K Air Squadron NCC, which has been recently raised under the leadership of its first Commanding Officer Wing Commander Nitin Yadav, holds the unique distinction of being the first and the only Air NCC squadron in this region.

The unit is dedicated to fostering excellence in aviation and adventure training among cadets, preparing them for leadership roles both within the armed forces and in civilian life. It has been equipped with Microlight aircrafts to ensure flying training of cadets and gain practical experience in aviation.

Cadet Siya Kotwal from SKUAST Jammu, the first cadet to airborne, expressed his excitement and pride, saying, “Flying was an experience I will never forget. It’s a dream come true and an opportunity I never imagined I would get. This flight has inspired me to push myself further and pursue my passion for aviation.”

Cadet Aviral of Army Public School of Udhampur was also ecstatic about this experience. He said, “This flying experience has motivated me to push myself in my dream of joining the Armed Forces. I will never forget this unique experience”.

Similar emotions and excitement were displayed by Cadet Akshat Gupta of SKUAST Jammu and Cadet Bhumika Sharma of SMVDU Katra on getting first flying experience ever.

Speaking on the occasion, Wing Commander Nitin Yadav emphasised, “This first flight signifies not just a technical achievement, but a new chapter in the NCC’s ongoing mission to inspire and challenge the youth of our nation in chasing their dreams. We are proud to provide opportunities for cadets to explore new horizons and enhance their skills in multi-dimensional domain.”

The successful flying event is set to pave the way for enduring opportunities, further reinforcing the NCC’s role in instilling a sense of adventure and discipline in the youth of the country.

As part of the ongoing mission, the NCC aims to expand its aviation and adventure training programs, offering cadets more hands-on opportunities that promote confidence, teamwork, and leadership.

1 J&K Air Sqn NCC of Udhampur, as part of NCC Group HQ Jammu, is expected to play a key role in enhancing the NCC’s aviation training capacity in this region, exposing the next generation of young leaders of the region to new vistas and make them future ready to contribute to the development of the nation, said a defence spokesman.