Lone moves no confidence motion against Speaker for disallowing debate on Waqf issue

Amid uproarious scenes for the second day on the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, at least three opposition legislators led by People’s Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone on Tuesday moved a no-confidence motion against Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather who rejected an adjournment motion on the issue.

PDP’s Waheed Para was marshalled out of the House when he walked into the well of the House demanding a debate on the issue.

Lone alleged that the Speaker had become an “impediment” in voicing their opinion against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the Assembly.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed chaos on the issue, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the House initially for 30 minutes shortly after the start of the day’s business.

The House was later adjourned till 1 pm.

Quoting Rule 215(A) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly, the three MLAs submitted the notice to move a resolution for the removal of the Speaker of the Assembly.

“This decision stems from widespread outrage within the House over the Speaker’s actions, including the rejection of discussions on an adjournment motion and the refusal to entertain a resolution brought forward by opposition parties. Such conduct undermines the democratic principles and procedures governing this esteemed institution, prompting this resolution to address the matter,” Lone said in a letter addressed to the secretary of the Assembly.

PDP legislators Fayaz Ahmad Mir (Kupwara) and Rafiq Ahmad Naik (Tral) are the other two signatories of the letter.

“We have presented a no-confidence motion against the Speaker. He has become an impediment in voicing our opinion against the Waqf bill. J&K is the only Muslim province in India. History will hold us in contempt if we do not send a strong message against this bill,” Lone said in a post on X, and also made the letter public.

Talking to reporters outside the Assembly, Lone requested protesting National Conference members to support the motion against the Speaker.

“We appeal to NC members to support the motion. If they don’t (support), they will be exposed. How can it be tangible that a National Conference legislator who is the Speaker disallows the adjournment motion and other members of the party are protesting? The whole world is watching this drama,” Lone said.

He said they are not saying “we are going to change the law but at least we can register our protest on behalf of the only Muslim-majority region of the country.”

Meanwhile outside the House, the PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on the Waqf Act row wrote on X: “The Waqf issue transcends matters of faith. It is a direct assault on the rights, beliefs, and dignity of 24 crore Muslims in India. As the only Muslim-majority region Jammu & Kashmir must rise to the occasion and defend the rights of its people.”

“In light of this PDP has submitted a fresh resolution addressing this crucial issue. The government must take it seriously to ensure that the voice of the people is heard. I urge the Chief Minister, the Legislative Assembly and the J&K government to show political resolve and stand firm against any encroachment on the rights of its people,” she added.