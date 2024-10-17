Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM for second time; PM Modi, top BJP leaders attend ceremony

BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini Thursday took oath for the second time as the Chief Minister of Haryana at a grand swearing-in ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president and Union Minister J P Nadda were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony held in Sector 5, Panchkula.

Saini was administered oath of office and secrecy by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya.

Along with Saini, senior BJP leader and MLA Anil Vij took oath as cabinet minister in the Haryana government.

Top BJP leaders and chief ministers from across India attended the ceremony.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his counterparts — Bhupendra Patel in Gujarat , Mohan Yadav in Madhya Pradesh, Bhajan Lal Sharma in Rajasthan , Chhattisgarh’s CM Vishnu Dev Sai along with his deputies — Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma were among the prominent attendees.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu along with his Deputy Pawan Kalyan, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Meghalaya’s Conrad Sangma were also present at the venue.

The Haryana government had invited around 50,000 people, including political leaders from the Opposition, farmers, ‘Lakhpati Didis’, and representatives from various social organisations. Massive security arrangements have been made in Panchkula for the event.

Ahead of the ceremony, Saini offered prayers at the Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula.

Speaking about his victory, Saini expressed gratitude towards the people of Haryana, saying, “I thank the people of Haryana for their trust in the double-engine government and the policies of Prime Minister Modi. Our government will continue to work under PM Modi’s leadership to take Haryana forward rapidly.”

The BJP registered a historic victory for the third consecutive term in Haryana, winning 48 seats in the recently held assembly elections. The Congress, which was projected to easily oust the saffron party from power in various exit polls, could manage only 37 seats.