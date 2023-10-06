Naxalism is a curse to humanity, Shah says; chairs high-level meeting on left-wing extremism

Union home minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting on left-wing extremism in New Delhi, on Friday. The meeting was aimed to chalk out a road map and strategy to fully root out left-wing extremism from the country.

Home secretary Ajay Bhala, Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka, the directors general of NIA and central armed police forces, including the BSF, SSB, CRPF, NSG, and the chief secretaries of Naxalism-affected states were present in the meeting.

Several other Union ministers along with the Maharashtra chief minister and his deputy, Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis; Andhra Pradesh CM, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy; and the Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren, also took part in the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, Shah expressed his views on Naxalism on X and termed it a “curse to humanity”. He also said the PM Narendra Modi-led government was committed to completely root out Naxalism.

In the review meeting, the development of left-wing extremist-affected states was also an important subject of discussion. According to the government, much visible progress has been made in the last couple of years in this regard, which, the government says, is a reflection of the combined efforts of the Centre and the states.

It says the Centre is extending support to the state governments towards capacity building and bolstering security by deploying the required number of CAPF battalions in Naxalism-affected regions.

The last such meeting on left-wing extremism was held in September 2021.