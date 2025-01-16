Navy marks ‘Year of Naval Civilians’ with splendor

The Indian Navy will commemorate the ‘Year of Naval Civilians’ on Friday at Dr DS Kothari Auditorium in DRDO Bhawan. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will honour the dedicated contributions of naval civilians.

A statement from the Naval spokesperson stated that the celebration will feature an inspiring agenda, including a curated exhibition of photographs and paintings that showcase the pivotal roles and achievements of Naval Civilians. The exhibition will offer attendees a unique glimpse into the lives and work of these essential personnel in support of naval operations.

A key highlight of the event will be the recognition of recipients of the Prime Minister’s Shram Awards, who have excelled in their respective fields with exceptional skill and dedication. To further honor this workforce, a short commemorative film capturing the spirit and contributions of Naval Civilians will be screened.

The event will also feature the debut of an exclusive Naval Civilians Song, ‘Jee Jaan Lagan Se’, composed by Naval Civilian employees.

The song will be performed live by the team led by Cdr Satish Champion, Director of Music (Navy).

The defence minister will confer meritorious awards and cash prizes on select Naval Civilians, acknowledging their exceptional service across six categories.

This celebration reflects the Indian Navy’s steadfast commitment to appreciating the efforts of both its uniformed and civilian personnel, recognizing the crucial role Naval Civilians play in strengthening the Navy’s operational capabilities, the statement read further.