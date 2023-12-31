Navy enhances surveillance in Arabian Sea after attacks on merchant vessels

The Indian Navy said on Sunday that it has substantially enhanced maritime surveillance in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Adenefforts in Central/North Arabian Sea and augmented force levels in the wake of recent incidents of attacks on merchant vessels transiting through international shipping lanes.

Task Groups comprising destroyers and frigates have been deployed to undertake maritime security operations and render assistance to merchant vessels in case of any incident.

Aerial surveillance by long-range maritime patrol aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAs) has been enhanced to have complete maritime domain awareness. Towards effective surveillance of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the Indian Navy is operating in close coordination with the Coast Guard.

The Navy said the piracy incident on MV Ruen approximately 700 nautical miles from the Indian coast and recent drone attack on MV Chem Pluto, about 220 nautical miles South West of Porbandar indicates a shift in maritime incidents closer to the Indian EEZ.

”The overall situation is being closely monitored by the Indian Navy in coordination with national maritime agencies. The Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring safety of merchant shipping in the region,” an official statement said.

The US claimed that the strike on MV Chem Pluto was fired from Iran. However, Tehran has denied the accusation.

The Red Sea is the entry point for ships using the Suez Canal, which handles about 12 per cent of worldwide trade and is vital for the movement of goods between Asia and Europe. Houthi attacks have seen some ships rerouted around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, substantially increasing sailing time and costs.