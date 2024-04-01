India Energy Storage Alliance hosts conference in national capital

India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) on Monday hosted a curtain-raiser conference for its upcoming annual flagship international event – India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2024-Conference and Exhibition at the India International Centre (IIC) in the national capital.

Speaking at the event Vijay Mittal, Joint Secretary, DHI, Ministry of Heavy Industries, said: “When it comes to E-mobility and heavy industry, budgets and finances are the primary concern. It is my honor to tell you that at Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) we have seen an evident budget increase in this sector, starting with this government, the budget was around Rs 1118 crore.”

“With time, I have seen a consistent rise in the financial support for this sector because the Government of India wants to prioritise the growth of a self-sufficient energy ecosystem. Budget allocations grew by 3x in 2022 which is Rs 3,000 crore and in the current financial year, it again grew up to 2X. So, I can happily say that the Ministry of Heavy Industries and the Government of India have seen the potential of this sector, analysed the need for it, and have provided the growth in the budget by 6x,” Mittal said.

The curtain raiser event marks the 10th-anniversary edition of IESW and is set to be a primer to IESW 2024 – Conference and Exhibition scheduled to be held in New Delhi from July 1 – July 5.

This year, the India Energy Storage Week is expected to see over 200 exhibitors and partners with participation from more than 50 countries.

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) is being a delegation to the IESW 2024.

With over 30 conference sessions, CXO Roundtable, Buyer-Seller Forum, Country Roundtable, Women in Energy Networking Diner, 7th IESA Industry Excellence Awards, Skill Development Roundtable & Career fair, IESA-i4C Energy Hackathon, Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES) Forum, 1st World Advanced Battery Conference (W-ABC) will be the key highlights of IESW 2024.

“The year 2024 will be a marquee year for the advanced energy storage industry in India. With a strong and robust growth of both eMobility and stationery market now entire industry is looking for the start of the Advanced Chemistry Cell production in India which is going to kick start in coming months,” said Dr Rahul Walawalkar, President, India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA).

“This also presents a wonderful opportunity for us to invest in developing a complete supply chain and recycling industry around the upcoming gigafactories not just for India but also for all the countries that are looking to diversify energy storage and eMobility supply chain for ensuring energy security and meeting ambitious climate goals in coming decade,” said Dr Walawalkar.

“IESW 2024 will bring together companies across the energy storage, eMobility and green hydrogen ecosystem on a single platform along with government ministries and country partners platform for making India a global hub for advanced energy storage ecosystem,” he added.