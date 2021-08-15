Navroz Mubarak: President Kovind, VP Naidu greet people on eve of Parsi New Year

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu have greeted the people on the eve on the eve of Parsi New Year, Navroz.

In a message, the President has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Parsi New Year, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens, especially our Parsi brothers and sisters.

The contribution of Parsi community in social and national life is incomparable. Their way of life, work style and unwavering devotion towards the preservation of their culture evokes a feeling of appreciation among the countrymen towards the Parsi community. This annual festival celebrated by the Parsi society is an occasion of joy and enthusiasm for them and for all of us.

May this festival of Parsi New Year bring unity, prosperity and happiness in everyone’s life and further strengthen the spirit of mutual harmony and fraternity among the citizens”.

In his message, Vice President Naidu said, “I convey my greetings and best wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of ‘Navroz’, which marks the beginning of Parsi New Year.

Celebrated with great traditional festivity, Navroz symbolizes the spirit of fraternity, compassion and respect for all. The Parsi community made vital contributions to the all-round development of our country.

Navroz is an occasion for friends and family to come together in the celebration of kinship, brotherhood and unity. I appeal to everyone to celebrate Navroz by taking utmost precautions and adhering to Covid safety norms.

May the year ahead bring amity, prosperity and happiness in all our lives. Navroz Mubarak to one and all.”