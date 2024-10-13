Navies of Quad nations engaged in various collaborative events as part of Malabar Exercise

The navies of the four Quad nations — India, Australia, Japan and the United States– have been engaged in various collaborative events as part of their ongoing Malabar Exercise 2024.

The much talked-about exercise, which is closely being monitored in both China and Pakistan, was kicked off at Visakhapatnam on October 9. It is being coordinated by the Eastern Naval Command.

Advertisement Various activities under the exercise include Key Leadership Engagement (KLE), Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE), cross-deck visits, sports fixtures, and pre-sailing discussions, all aimed at enhancing maritime cooperation, building camaraderie, and fostering operational synergy.

Key leadership engagement of the senior naval hierarchy has been a special feature of the exercise, with Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Eastern Naval Command, Admiral Stephen Koehler, Commander US Pacific Fleet, Vice Admiral Katsushi Omachi, Commander-in-Chief, Self-Defense Fleet, Japan, and Rear Admiral Chris Smith, Commander Australian Fleet, meeting to discuss ways to strengthen mutual naval interoperability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as the future of Malabar exercises.

Further reinforcing this bond, the Subject Matter Expert Exchanges and cross-deck visits have provided valuable opportunities for the participating nations to exchange knowledge and best practices towards promoting deeper engagement and understanding. These interactions have highlighted the importance of collaboration to enhance maritime security and achieve shared goals in maritime operations.

The crews from Australia, India, Japan and the United States participated in friendly sports fixtures, further reinforcing the camaraderie and bonhomie among the teams. From the seas to the fields, the spirit of teamwork and friendship embodied the theme of Stronger Together, exemplifying the spirit of Malabar 2024 beyond naval operations. The crews also enjoyed a memorable Indian dinner, with the rich flavors of Indian cuisine setting the stage for enhancing cultural familiarity between the navies.

As the harbour phase of Malabar 2024 draws to a close, pre-sailing discussions have taken centre stage, focusing on strategies to ensure maximum operational synergy during the upcoming sea phase in the Bay of Bengal, scheduled from 14 October. The multifaceted interactions at various levels have all been instrumental in cementing cooperation, sharing expertise, and enhancing maritime security.