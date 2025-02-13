Waterway to link Tripura with Kolkata, Paradip, Visakhapatnam via Bangladesh

In a push to Tripura’s trade, Union Minister for Shipping, Ports, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal said the state would soon be linked to key Indian ports via waterways through Bangladesh.

Speaking to media persons in Agartala, Sonowal said the Central government was actively developing waterway links to connect Tripura with Kolkata, Paradip, and Visakhapatnam, facilitating seamless transportation of goods.

The project involves installing jetties along the Gomati River, which will enable a direct connection to the Bay of Bengal through Bangladesh.

Tripura, a landlocked state in India’s Northeast, has long faced logistical challenges in accessing major domestic and international markets.

Traditionally, trade routes relied on road and rail networks passing through Assam and West Bengal. The introduction of waterway connectivity will significantly reduce transportation costs and time, offering an efficient alternative to the current land routes.

Highlighting the significance of the project, Sonowal remarked, “We are constructing jetties along the Gomati River to strengthen Tripura’s access to global markets via the Bay of Bengal. These jetties will facilitate direct connections, not only through Bangladesh but also to Kolkata, Paradip, and Visakhapatnam.”

“Tripura is a highly fertile state with vast agricultural potential, and improved waterways will significantly enhance its trade capabilities, unlocking new opportunities in the international market,” he added.

The Union minister lauded the provisions of the recent Union Budget, describing it as a progressive financial document focused on nationwide development. “This year’s Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, once again underscores our commitment to development. The provisions outlined in the budget will benefit farmers, the poor, youth, women, and the middle class, further accelerating India’s economic growth,” he added.

Beyond trade and connectivity, Sonowal emphasised the government’s focus on leveraging Tripura’s rich tourism potential.

The ministry is considering proposals for river cruises, lake cruises, and water sports activities at Dumboor Lake, which could transform the state into a vibrant tourist destination.