Eastern Naval Command Hosts First-Ever Veterans’ Day Parade in Visakhapatnam

To mark the 9th Armed Forces Veterans Day, the Eastern Naval Command hosted its inaugural Veterans’ Day Parade at RK Beach, Visakhapatnam, today.

The historic event saw the participation of over 500 veterans, Veernaris, and their dependents.

Advertisement

The parade was flagged off by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command. Vice Admiral VK Namballa (Retd), President of the Navy Foundation, Dr. Chandra Shekar P, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (Retd) and Governing Council Member of the Veteran Sailors Forum, joined the Chief Guest for the flagging-off ceremony.

Advertisement

The parade began at Viswapriya Hall on RK Beach Road and concluded at the Naval Coastal Battery, where veterans and dignitaries gathered for a commemorative breakfast and an interaction session.

The event witnessed wide participation from flag officers, ENC personnel, senior civil dignitaries, all three wings of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Sea Cadet Corps, and students from Sainik School Korukonda, reflecting a collective sense of gratitude. The parade celebrated the unbreakable spirit of veterans and reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to honoring their service and sacrifices.

Specialized helpdesks were set up by the three services to provide updates on recent policies and assist with service-related issues. Representatives from SPARSH (System for Pension Administration – Raksha), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and several banks offered support for resolving pending veteran-related matters. Additionally, a bone and joint health camp organized by the NGO ‘Le Pharma’ provided free consultations and orthopedic care advice for veterans.

During the interaction session, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar expressed his deep gratitude to the veterans for their selfless service and steadfast commitment to safeguarding the nation. He also reaffirmed the Navy’s dedication to ensuring the well-being of retired personnel and their families.

This event, organized by the Eastern Naval Command, marks a significant milestone in honoring the legacy of India’s military heroes and strengthening the bond between the serving and retired members of the Armed Forces. It serves as a powerful reminder of the collective resolve to remember, respect, and care for those who have dedicated their lives to protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.