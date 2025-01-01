Naval prowess set to reach new heights with commissioning of 3 advanced combatants on 15 Jan

Indian Navy is all set to create history by simultaneously commissioning three frontline combatants at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai on January 15. The event will see the induction of Nilgiri, the lead ship of the Project 17A stealth frigate class, Surat, the fourth and final ship of the Project 15B stealth destroyer class; and Vagsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the Scorpene-class project.

This historic occasion will not only enhance the Navy’s combat capabilities but also underscore India’s growing stature as a global leader in indigenous defense manufacturing. All three vessels have been designed and constructed entirely at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, highlighting the country’s increasing self-reliance in the critical defense sector.

The Nilgiri, as the lead ship of the Project 17A class, represents a significant leap in naval warfare technology. With advanced stealth features and a reduced radar signature, Nilgiri is an upgrade over the Shivalik-class frigates. Designed to handle a range of missions, including air defense, anti-submarine warfare, and surface operations, Nilgiri boasts cutting-edge sensors and weaponry developed largely in India. The frigate is equipped with state-of-the-art aviation facilities and can operate helicopters like the Chetak, ALH, Sea King, and the newly inducted MH-60R. Its Rail-Less Helicopter Traversing System and Visual Aid and Landing System ensure seamless operations in all conditions, a key asset in modern naval combat.

The Surat, the fourth and final ship of the Project 15B destroyer class, is a culmination of the Project 15A (Kolkata-class) destroyers, with major enhancements in both design and capabilities. Surat comes with advanced weapon systems, sensors, and communications equipment that position it as one of the most formidable ships in the Indian Navy. Designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, Surat integrates both indigenous and international technologies, bolstering India’s defense capabilities and self-reliance in warship construction.

The Vagsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the Scorpene-class (Project 75), is one of the most silent and versatile diesel-electric submarines globally. Designed for diverse roles such as anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, and special operations, Vagsheer is equipped with modern weapons like wire-guided torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, and advanced sonar systems. Its modular design allows for future upgrades, including the integration of Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology, further extending its operational range and stealth capabilities.

A statement from the naval spokesperson said that the vessels have undergone rigorous trials at sea, proving their operational readiness.